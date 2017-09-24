CHP: Two Bay Area toll plazas robbed

CROCKETT (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza and San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge Sunday morning.
According to CHP, the robbery occurred around 4:00 a.m. when two black men, wearing blue or purple latex gloves, pulled up to a toll booth and demanded money.
The suspects were traveling in a black Mercedes S550 sedan with paper plates and distinctive chrome accents added to the vehicle, officials said.
CHP said a second robbery happened at the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza around 2:00 p.m.
The suspects in that robbery matched the same description from the earlier incident and were traveling in a vehicle matching the same description
