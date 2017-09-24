Dwyane Wade agrees to buyout with Bulls

Sandeep Chandok Published:
David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade has agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
 
In 2016, the 14-year veteran signed a two-year, $47 million deal with his hometown Bulls with the second year being a player option.
 
Over the summer, Wade elected to come back for that second year, but on the night of the NBA Draft, his then-teammate Jimmy Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading to speculation that Wade would seek a buyout.
 
Wade will give back about $8 million of the $23.8 million he was set to earn in the 2017-18 season, reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
 
It is now being rumored the 6-foot-4 shooting guard will consider signing with either the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder with the Los Angeles Lakers being a darkhouse.  
The 35-year-old Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games for the Bulls last season

