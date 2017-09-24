Las Vegas man dead after losing consciousness during sexual act

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A man is dead after losing consciousness during a consensual sex act Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened just after 9:15 p.m. along the 3300 block or Frontier street, near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard.

During the sexual act between two consenting adult men, one of the men was rendered unconscious, according to Lt. Dan McGrath, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical responders rushed the man to Spring Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead from an apparent ligature, McGrath said.

A ligature is defined as a thing used for tying or binding something tightly.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate because another person was involved in the death.

“It’s not something we want to go into great detail on because of some privacy issues. Since he was involved in another person’s death, we were somewhat concerned. It came out as chocking, but it turns out they were both involved, and they had some kind of history with these types of things,” McGrath explained.

At this point, detectives believe the death was accidental. They are waiting for the autopsy report before making any official determination.

They also plan to interview the other man again in the coming days. Detectives say the man was cooperating with police but was very distraught during the initial interview.

