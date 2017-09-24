Missing 13-year-old San Jose girl found safe by family

SAN JOSE (KRON)- The family of a 13-year-old runaway who went missing out of San Jose, was able to safely locate her Sunday morning in Madera County, police said.

According to the San Jose Police Department, Makayla Rorabaugh was found 163 miles from where she was reported missing in San Jose on Thursday.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. Rorabaugh had left her residence in the 800 block of Harding Ave. and walked to Hoover Middle School in San Jose.

The family was very concerned for her safety and requested additional help to locate her.

Police haven’t released details on how Rorabaugh made her way from San Jose to Madera County.

