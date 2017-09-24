Missing 13-year-old San Jose girl found safe by family

By Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON)- The family of a 13-year-old runaway who went missing out of San Jose, was able to safely locate her Sunday morning in Madera County, police said.

According to the San Jose Police Department,  Makayla Rorabaugh was found 163 miles from where she was reported missing in San Jose on Thursday.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. Rorabaugh had left her residence in the 800 block of Harding Ave. and walked to Hoover Middle School in San Jose.

The family was very concerned for her safety and requested additional help to locate her.

Police haven’t released details on how Rorabaugh made her way from San Jose to Madera County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s