Police shoot, kill man allegedly holding family hostage in San Francisco’s Central District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is dead after police shot him inside a San Francisco home, where he was allegedly holding two children and his wife hostage, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to a domestic violence incident on the unit block (0-99) of Salmon St. in the Central District, police said.

When officers arrived they heard yelling inside the apartment.

Police say that there was a man in his 30’s with an unspecified weapon with his wife and two kids, ages five and eleven, inside the home.

Police do not know the man’s exact relationship to the children.

At 11:45 p.m. officers heard one shot fired, prompting police to call in hostage and negotiation teams and a tactical unit.

Negotiations went on from outside of the door until 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect stopped negotiating and fired another shot, according to police.

The tactical team then entered apartment and shot the man.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victims were rescued and removed.

None of the victims were injured as police say the suspect had fired a gun, but no one was shot.

There’s an active investigation by the SFPD homicide unit, SFPD internal affairs, SF District Attorney, Dept. of Police Accountability, and Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say there will be a Town Hall meeting within the next 10 days.

