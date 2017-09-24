VIDEO: Demonstrators shut down Berkeley streets

BERKELEY (KRON) — Large crowds of demonstrators are taking to the streets of Berkeley once again Sunday morning.

Police issued an alert around 11:30 a.m. about a major traffic congestion caused by protesters near Bancroft and Telegraph.

The public is advised to avoid the area and to expect delays for several hours.

A “No Hate in the Bay,” rally started on Saturday after a U.C. Berkeley student group, Berkeley Patriot, cancelled their “free speech week” events.

Despite cancelling their events key note speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos, is still expected to talk Sunday.

U.C. police have been prepping all morning for possible protests and counter-protests.

By 10:00 a.m. a group advocating “No Fascist Speech Week,” was already showing up with signs.

Within 90 minutes, police had to issue the traffic advisory.

Milo Yiannopoulos is expcted to speak at 12:00 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

