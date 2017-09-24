Raiders' offense sputters to a stop in loss to Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Derek Carr’s interception streak came to a crashing halt, and so did the invincibility of the Oakland Raiders’ offense.

Carr threw two interceptions as Oakland put up just 128 offensive yards in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday night. The Raiders’ only two scoring drives came off Washington turnovers deep in its territory as the running game that propelled them to a 2-0 start was stopped in its tracks.

“We got our butts handed to us,” left tackle Donald Penn said. “We came out flat and very slow. That’s not us. Good thing is it happened early in the year. We got time to get it fixed. But that’s not the Raiders offense out there.”