Raiders offensive line to protest anthem Sunday in nation’s capital

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — The entire Raiders offensive line is expected to take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday’s game in Washington D.C., according to a report from NFL.com.

This powerful display will take place during Sunday Night Football, a prime time slot, against the Washington Redskins.

Oakland’s offensive line is the only all African-American unit in the NFL.

The group is kneeling in response to President Trump’s statement that owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem, NFL.com’s report said.

This information comes from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“As far as some of the players I’ve spoken with, even a lot of them who have strong views and have kept it private, they feel that President Trump has given them no choice but to speak out,” Rapoport said.

Many NFL owners are speaking out in support of players, and against President Trump, making it even more likely that we will see a protest-filled NFL Sunday.

This will be powerful: #Raiders offensive line, the only all African-American unit in @NFL, plans to sit or kneel together during the anthem — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

