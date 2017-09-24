Red flag warning issued for Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– Extreme fire behavior in the Oakland Hills prompted the city to issue a red flag warning Sunday Morning.

The red flag warning is in effect from Sunday through Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

The Oakland Hills is a high fire hazard severity zone. Authorities expect “extreme fire danger conditions” to continue through Wednesday.

The city urges residents to use caution and terminate use of open flame or spark producing equipment in dry grass and brush areas and observe posted “No Smoking” area signs, by Order of the Fire Marshal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES