Coach Tomlin: Steelers will stay in locker room for anthem

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to stay in their locker room for the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Tomlin said.
The move was apparently in reaction to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that NFL owners fire players who kneel for the national anthem.
Several players from the Jaguars and Ravens decided to kneel in the first NFL game of the day in London.
Then Tomlin said his players would not be on the sideline at Soldier Field in Chicago for the anthem.
