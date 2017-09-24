SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – – Former President Obama’s 2016 comments about taking a knee during the anthem are trending in light of President Trump’s recent comments on the issue.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ’Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said to a loud applause on Friday at an Alabama rally.

The statement has sparked even more NFL players to protest, and with the support of some team owners.

In the same weekend that Trump also uninvited the Warriors from the traditional championship White House visit, prominent athletes are showing their outrage on social media.

Saturday we even saw the first Major League Baseball player take a knee during the national anthem, Oakland A’s Bruce Maxwell.

With all of the controversy between President Trump and the world of sports, Obama’s 2016 comments are trending in the media.

“There are gonna be a lot of folks who do stuff we don’t agree with…but as long as they’re doing it within the law, then we can voice our opinion objecting to it, but it’s also their right,” he said regarding Colin Kaepernick.

He went on to weigh both sides of the issue:

“I want Mr. Kaepernick and others who are on a knee, I want them to to listen to the pain that that may cause somebody who, for example, had a spouse or a child who was killed in combat and why it hurts them to see somebody not standing. But I also want people to think about the pain he may be expressing about somebody who’s lost a loved one that they think was unfairly shot.”

