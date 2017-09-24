VIDEO: Woman bitten by copperhead snake 3 times inside Virginia restaurant

VIRGINIA (KRON) — A woman in Virginia is recovering after she was bitten by a copperhead snake three times inside a restaurant.

Rachel Myrick went to Longhorn Steakhouse on Tuesday, Sept.12th for dinner with family.

As she walked toward a second set of doors inside the restaurant she felt something sting her foot.

“Initially it felt like I was stung by a bee or a hornet or something,” Myrick said.

By the time she realized what bit her, the snake bit her two more times.

She says the pain was excruciating.

“I reached down and grabbed my foot because of the amount of pain and under my fingers felt it wiggle,” she said.

Her boyfriend and 13-year-old son stomped on the snake to kill it.

“He’s like ‘that’s a copper head we need to call 911,’” Myrick said.

Myrick spent the next five and a half days in the hospital receiving anti-venom, Benadryl, and anti-nausea medicines.

Her entire leg ended up bruised and swollen.

“The nausea was horrible the itching was uncontrollable,” she said.

The recovery process will take three months.

At this point this very active single mom says she’s just trying to stay positive, but it feels like her life was stolen from her.

“I’m doing nothing now, I literally went from 100 miles an hour controlled in my planner, very type-A, very scheduled to I can’t do anything, I can’t stay awake to take a phone call with you,” she said.

Longhorn Steakhouse said in a statement that the incident is highly unusual.

It also said that it’s still looking into how it happened , and it’s taking steps to prevent it from repeating.

