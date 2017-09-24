WATCH: Squirrel makes amazing 40-yard ‘touchdown’ run

Video courtesy of CNN

KRON — No politics here, just a squirrel going nuts for the end zone.

In the 2nd quarter of the Kent State verse Louisville game, a squirrel got loose on the field.

The crowd went crazy as he scored a “touchdown” after running at least 40 yards.

“The twenty… He’s gonna do it!” the broadcaster yelled. “Oh my goodness buddy do it… Touchdown!”

The little guy plopped down at the edge of the end zone, out of breath from his victorious run.

It remains unclear which team he was playing for.

CNN contributed to this article

