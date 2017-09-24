WATCH: Squirrel makes amazing 40-yard ‘touchdown’ run

Video courtesy of CNN
KRON — No politics here, just a squirrel going nuts for the end zone.
In the 2nd quarter of the Kent State verse Louisville game, a squirrel got loose on the field.
The crowd went crazy as he scored a “touchdown” after running at least 40 yards.
“The twenty… He’s gonna do it!” the broadcaster yelled. “Oh my goodness buddy do it… Touchdown!”
The little guy plopped down at the edge of the end zone, out of breath from his victorious run.
It remains unclear which team he was playing for.
CNN contributed to this article
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 5.7-QUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
- 3 QUAKES HIT OFF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA’S COAST
- FOUNDER OF SF GROCERY STORE KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN
- TV VIEWERS ALARMED BY APOCALYPTIC EMERGENCY ALERT
- MAN HITS WOMAN IN THE FACE ON BART IN THE EAST BAY
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP