OAKLAND (KRON) — Two guns were stolen in Oakland from an off-duty officer’s gun on Monday morning, police said.

The officer was in Oakland on business from Taft, California in Kern County. The car was unmarked, police said.

The theft happened at around 11:16 a.m.

The car was parking in the 400 block of Hegenberger at the time of the burglary. Two handguns were taken.

“The Oakland Police Department understands the seriousness of the items that were taken in this auto burglary. Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently to identify who is responsible for this crime, effecting an arrest and recovering the stolen property,” Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said in a press release.

