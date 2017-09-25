OAKLAND (KRON) — Two guns were stolen in Oakland from an off-duty officer’s gun on Monday morning, police said.
The officer was in Oakland on business from Taft, California in Kern County. The car was unmarked, police said.
The theft happened at around 11:16 a.m.
The car was parking in the 400 block of Hegenberger at the time of the burglary. Two handguns were taken.
“The Oakland Police Department understands the seriousness of the items that were taken in this auto burglary. Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently to identify who is responsible for this crime, effecting an arrest and recovering the stolen property,” Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said in a press release.
Two guns stolen @TaftPolice car in #Oakland this morning. Glass left in parking lot …@kron4news pic.twitter.com/Yj0OeiIId2
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) September 25, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 5.7-QUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
- 3 QUAKES HIT OFF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA’S COAST
- FOUNDER OF SF GROCERY STORE KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN
- TV VIEWERS ALARMED BY APOCALYPTIC EMERGENCY ALERT
- MAN HITS WOMAN IN THE FACE ON BART IN THE EAST BAY
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP