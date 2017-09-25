(KRON) — A small earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 3.1 magnitude quake struck at 12:36 p.m. and was centered about 32 miles west of Ferndale.
It had a depth of 2.4 miles, USGS said.
On Friday, multiple earthquakes struck the area including one with a magnitude of 5.7.
