CAMPBELL (KRON) — Police in four different South Bay jurisdictions are comparing notes in connection with a string of armed robberies at ATMs.

In Campbell, the victim saw a gun. All four robberies happened in broad daylight, and the suspects have since turned up in surveillance images from all four incidents.

So far, Campbell is the only jurisdiction to release surveillance photos, but the pictures are so clear investigators say there may be no need to release the other images, which are said to include some video as well.

Police are confident someone will recognize the two people, described as a white or Hispanic man and a white female.

The two are suspected in at least four separate armed robberies in Campbell, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and San Jose.

The crime spree began early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 8.

In each case, the suspects confronted people as they conducted transactions at ATMs, like at a Chase Bank on Winchester and Hamilton avenues, according to Campbell police Capt. Joe Cefalu.

“It’s about 8:30 a.m. and one of our victims walks up to the ATM machine and someone walks up behind her, she reported seeing a firearm,” Capt. Cefalu said. “They demanded money and then made their escape and then the same thing happens a few hours later in San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.”

The bank manager tells KRON4 the suspects fled before the customer could hand over any cash and the amount taken in the later robberies was not disclosed.

No gun was seen in the later robberies, but police say surveillance images at all four locations implicate the same two individuals.

The male suspect wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans and is described as being 25-to-28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build and a goatee and mustache.

The female suspect also wore a grey zip-up sweatshirt and is described as being 25-to-28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long, dark hair.

The San Jose robbery occurred at a Bank of America on Meridian Avenue.

Another B of A branch was hit on the El Camino in Santa Clara.

The location of the Sunnyvale robbery was not immediately available.

One further clue police in Campbell want to pass along is that the suspects are thought to be driving a newer dark gray Nissan Sentra with a spare tire on the driver’s side.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES