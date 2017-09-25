BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police made a major drug bust on Saturday.

They found more than 677 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms Saturday night at around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Alcatraz Avenue.

It happened after they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a home on Alcatraz Avenue near King Street.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman at the home. At first, they refused to answer the door, police said.

But they also found mushrooms growing, along with storage and distribution materials, and more than $3,000 in cash.

The man and woman are now facing narcotics-related charges.

Police say they seized more than $1 million worth of mushrooms.

