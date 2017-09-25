Body cam video shows Sacramento officer saving suicidal woman

Video courtesy of CNN

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Body cam video captures a police officer talking a suicidal woman off a ledge in Sacramento and saving her life.

Last Wednesday, a 20-year-old lieutenant with the Sacramento Police Department responded to a call about a woman in crisis.

When he arrived, a woman was leaning over the ledge of the Highway 160 bridge overlooking the American River.

He repeatedly tried speaking to the woman, but she didn’t react.

Suddenly the woman climbed over the ledge, which Sacramento police describe as just a couple of inches wide.

The officer began to plead with her. “Hold on, dear. Don’t do that. Don’t do that. Get on this side. Don’t do it. What’s wrong, honey? What’s wrong?”

She spent about a minute on the ledge before returning to the sidewalk.

Then, the officer made his move.

Video shows him sprint to the woman and grab her, perhaps saving her life.

“He saw a period in time where he had to take action, and he didn’t hesitate and took action and was able to detain that woman,” Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

The woman in this video was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The officer has asked to remain anonymous.

CNN contributed to this article.

