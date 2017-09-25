SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Toll collectors have been robbed at gunpoint on two Bay Area bridges, and police are asking for the community’s help to catch the robbers.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of one of the robbers on Monday, along with a car used.

The two suspects allegedly robbed the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza and the Bay Bridge toll plaza on Sunday.

According to CHP, the first robbery occurred around 4:00 a.m. when two black men, wearing blue or purple latex gloves, pulled up to a toll booth and demanded money.

The suspects were traveling in a black Mercedes S550 sedan with paper plates and distinctive chrome accents added to the vehicle, officials said.

CHP said the second robbery happened at the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza around 2:00 p.m.

The suspects in that robbery matched the same description from the earlier incident and were traveling in a vehicle matching the same description.

In both robberies, the suspects brandished a pistol and demanded money. The thieves made off with $4,196–$1,200 from the Carquinez Bridge and $2,996 from the Bay Bridge.

The suspects will be charged with robbery, grand theft, and brandishing a firearm.

And this isn’t the first time the two bridges were targeted this year:

In 2015, there were 14 toll plaza robberies reported to the CHP. The CHP arrested a suspect that appeared to be responsible for 11 of those robberies.

In 2016, there were a total of five toll plaza robberies reported to the CHP. A suspect that appeared to be involved in at least one of those robberies was arrested on an unrelated probation violation.

In 2017, there have been four toll plaza robberies so far and we are actively investigating each of these incidents.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (707)-551-4100.

