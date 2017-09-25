WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – The Congressional Budget Office says the new GOP bill repealing the Obama health law would reduce insurance coverage for “millions.”
Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she is opposed to the latest GOP health care bill, undermining prospects for passage.
Collins is the third person to oppose the bill, which would make the bill dead 51-49.
