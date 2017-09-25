Congressional Budget Office says new GOP bill repealing Obama health law would reduce insurance coverage for ‘millions’

In this Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo, people walk by Sunshine Life & Health Advisors, in Hialeah, Fla. The latest Republican push to replace the Obama-era health care law would shift funding and key coverage decisions for both private insurers and Medicaid to states instead of the federal government. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

 

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – The Congressional Budget Office says the new GOP bill repealing the Obama health law would reduce insurance coverage for “millions.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she is opposed to the latest GOP health care bill, undermining prospects for passage.

Collins is the third person to oppose the bill, which would make the bill dead 51-49.

