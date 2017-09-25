New Bay Bridge billboard will call for impeachment of President Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — — The California-based Courage Campaign has commissioned a new billboard on the Bay Bridge that calls on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The billboard, which will read “IMPEACH” with a photo of President Trump, is set to go up on Monday, Sept. 25th, according to Courage Campaign.

Courage Campaign released the following statement about the reasons behind the billboard.

The billboard effort comes on the heels of accusations of Trump violating the Constitution, attempting to obstruct an investigation into potential wrongdoing by his presidential campaign, refusing to divest from his businesses, publicly supporting white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, and recent decisions to eliminate DACA protections for more than 800,000 young immigrants.

In the same statement, Courage Campaign says that the billboard was funded by donations made by Californians who agree with their demand for the impeachment of the President.

