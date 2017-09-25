People Behaving Badly: BART police focused on fare evaders

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has been spotlighting fare evaders on the BART system, which has cost the transit agency millions of dollars in revenue.

Recently, BART announced it’s making major changes to help cut down on the fare evaders.

Our guy Stanley Roberts has been exposing this issue for more than a decade.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s