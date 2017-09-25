People Behaving Badly: BART police focused on fare evaders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has been spotlighting fare evaders on the BART system, which has cost the transit agency millions of dollars in revenue.
Recently, BART announced it’s making major changes to help cut down on the fare evaders.
Our guy Stanley Roberts has been exposing this issue for more than a decade.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- GUNS STOLEN IN OAKLAND FROM OFF-DUTY OFFICER’S CAR
- BERKELEY POLICE DISCOVER $1 MILLION WORTH OF ‘SHROOMS’
- NORTH KOREA SAYS TRUMP HAS ‘DECLARED WAR’ ON HIS COUNTRY
- BAY BRIDGE BILLBOARD CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP
- AYESHA CURRY, LEBRON JAMES REACT TO TRUMP’S TWEET
- BOY DIES FROM HAMMER ATTACK AFTER TRYING TO PROTECT SISTER
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS