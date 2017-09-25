Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburg park

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday in Pittsburg, according to Pittsburg Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the east side of Pittsburg City Park, near 17th St. and Railroad Ave. to reports of a shooting, Captain Albanese said.

Within 90 seconds of receiving the call, officers were on scene.

They found a 20-year-old Pittsburg man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began treating the victim, but he died of injuries while still at the scene, Albanese said.

The Pittsburg Police Department Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation.

Based on initial information, it is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Detectives are in the process of contacting witnesses and obtaining additional statements.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

The victim’s name is not being released until family members are notified.

This is the city of Pittsburg’s seventh homicide of the year.

The Pittsburg Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.

