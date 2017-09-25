Sacramento boy dies from hammer attack after trying to protect sister

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The grandmother of an eight-year-old boy who was brutally murdered with a hammer says he was killed trying to protect his young sister from a predator.

Investigators say Dante Daniels was attacked by his mother’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. early in the morning on Sept. 1, according to KTXL.

Dante was in third grade at Oakridge Elementary in South Sacramento. He didn’t make it to his second day of school.

“This guy beat my grandson with a hammer. Down to his spine. They couldn’t save his brain,” said Monique Brown, Dante’s grandmother.

In his final moments, Dante was a hero, according to Brown.

“Trying to save his sister from this child molester and that’s why he was beat the worst,” Brown said.

Dante died six days later from his injuries, but his family said his courageous heart now beats in the chest of a 4-year-old in southern California.

Chaney is now facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with the charge of a lewd act with a child under 14.

