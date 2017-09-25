San Francisco Fleet Week 2017: Schedule & Blue Angels flight times

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Blue Angles will be soaring over the city soon for the 37th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week!
Fleet Week begins on October 1 when the United States Navy Blue Angels arrive in the San Francisco Bay. The event is expected to draw more than one million people to see the Naval Ships and Air Teams perform over the Bay.
This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.
The week-long event will also feature disaster capabilities, training exercises and senior leader talks, community relations projects, band concerts, ship tours, a parade of ships, veterans art show, MV-22 Osprey aviation demonstrations, and the popular Bark at the Park featuring military and civilian K-9 demonstrations in Duboce Park.
Here’s a full schedule of Fleet Week activities and events happening in San Francisco:
*Not all events are open to the public*
Sunday, Oct. 1st
United States Navy ESSEX LHD 2 arrives in SF Bay
10:00 AM
Location: Pier 30/32
SF Fleet Week Disaster Response Exercise
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Mariposa Yacht Club
Blue Angels arrival to the Bay Area
5:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 2nd
USN/SFFD Ship Firefighting Training
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Location: Pier 30/32
SFFW – SFDEM Medical Surge Capabilities Display
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Zuckerberg Gernal Hospital
SF Fleet Week Press Conference with SF Mayor Edwin Lee
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Pier 30/32
Tuesday, Oct. 3rd
USN/SFFD – Urban Search & Rescue Training
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Treasure Island
Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries
Exhibit open October 3 – 26, 2017;
Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM., closed Mondays.
Ship Tour: USS ESSEX LHD 2
United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: SF Pier 30-32
Veterans’ Services Resource Fair: Marines’ Memorial Club
Free resource fair for transitioning Active Duty service members and Veterans.
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Wednesday, Oct. 4th
USAF F16 arrives
RBA
Ship Tour: USS ESSEX LHD 2
United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: SF Pier 30-32
HMCS WINNIPEG arrives in SF Bay
11:00 AM
Location: Pier 15/17
U.S. Navy Band Southwest
11:30 AM
Location: Sausalito
Thursday, Oct. 5th
First Responder/Military Softball Tournament
Watch local first responders take on military in the annual softball tournament
Time: TBD
Location: Moscone Field
Ship Tour: HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338
Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face
Canadian Snowbirds Arrive
TBD
Blue Angels Air Show Practice
1:00 PM – 5: 00 PM
Honor Our Fallen Tribute Concert
The concert is free and open to the public
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Marines’ Memorial Club
Friday, Oct. 6th
The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Marina Green
1st Marine Division Band
Neighborhood Performance
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Mission Cultural Center
Parade of Ships
The annual SFFW Parade of Ships. The SFFD Fireboat “St. Francis” will be the first ship under the Golden Gate Bridge
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: The best place to watch the naval vessels sail into the Bay is along Crissy Field.
Blue Angels Air Show
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront
Saturday, Oct. 7th
Ship Tours: All ships!
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338 – Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996
Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face
USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726 – United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter
Location: SF Pier 35, north berth
USS CHAMPION MCM 4 – Mine Countermeasures Ship
Location: SF Pier 35 SO
USS DEWEY DDG 105 – United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
Location: SF Pier 35, south berth
USS ESSEX LHD 2 – United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
Location: SF Pier 30-32
AT&T K-9 Heroes: Bark at the Park
Demonstrations include dogs trained in urban search and rescue, detection and more. Learn why these K-9’s are heroes to so many!
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Duboce Park
The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Marina Green
Blue Angels Air Show
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront
U.S. Navy Band
Neighborhood Performance
12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Location: Noe Valley – 24th at Sanchez
1st Marine Division Band
Neighborhood Performance
12:00 – 12:30 PM
Location: West Portal Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 8th
Ship Tours: All ships!
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (See Sat. for locations)
HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338 – ONLY from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Marina Green
SF Fleet Week Crew BBQ “Buy a Burger for a Sailor” event
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Pier 30/32
Italian Heritage Parade
11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: North Beach/Columbus Ave
Blue Angels Air Show
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront
1st Marine Division Band
Neighborhood Performance
3:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Location: Powell Street Cable Car turnaround
Monday, Oct. 9th
Ship Tours: All ships!
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (See Sat. for locations)
USS ESSEX LHD 2 – ONLY until 12:00 PM
High School Band Challenge
Select Bay Area high school bands take the stage, competing for prize money, to support their school music programs.
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Golden Gate Park
Tuesday, Oct. 10th
All ships depart
San Francisco Fleet Week is the non-profit organization that organizes the annual salute to the Armed Forces during October.
Help Fleet Week continue to deliver San Francisco’s longest running, and proudest annual event by donating to The Buy a Burger for a Sailor campaign.