San Francisco Fleet Week 2017: Schedule & Blue Angels flight times

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Blue Angles will be soaring over the city soon for the 37th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week!

Fleet Week begins on October 1 when the United States Navy Blue Angels arrive in the San Francisco Bay. The event is expected to draw more than one million people to see the Naval Ships and Air Teams perform over the Bay.

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.

The week-long event will also feature disaster capabilities, training exercises and senior leader talks, community relations projects, band concerts, ship tours, a parade of ships, veterans art show, MV-22 Osprey aviation demonstrations, and the popular Bark at the Park featuring military and civilian K-9 demonstrations in Duboce Park.

Here’s a full schedule of Fleet Week activities and events happening in San Francisco:

*Not all events are open to the public*

Sunday, Oct. 1st

United States Navy ESSEX LHD 2 arrives in SF Bay

10:00 AM

Location: Pier 30/32

SF Fleet Week Disaster Response Exercise

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Mariposa Yacht Club

Blue Angels arrival to the Bay Area

5:00 PM

Monday, Oct. 2nd

USN/SFFD Ship Firefighting Training

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: Pier 30/32

SFFW – SFDEM Medical Surge Capabilities Display

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Zuckerberg Gernal Hospital

SF Fleet Week Press Conference with SF Mayor Edwin Lee

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Pier 30/32

Tuesday, Oct. 3rd

USN/SFFD – Urban Search & Rescue Training

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Treasure Island

Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries

Exhibit open October 3 – 26, 2017;

Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM., closed Mondays.

Ship Tour: USS ESSEX LHD 2

United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: SF Pier 30-32

Veterans’ Services Resource Fair: Marines’ Memorial Club

Free resource fair for transitioning Active Duty service members and Veterans.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 4th

USAF F16 arrives

RBA

Ship Tour: USS ESSEX LHD 2

United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: SF Pier 30-32

HMCS WINNIPEG arrives in SF Bay

11:00 AM

Location: Pier 15/17

U.S. Navy Band Southwest

11:30 AM

Location: Sausalito

Thursday, Oct. 5th

First Responder/Military Softball Tournament

Watch local first responders take on military in the annual softball tournament

Time: TBD

Location: Moscone Field

Ship Tour: HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338

Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face

Canadian Snowbirds Arrive

TBD

Blue Angels Air Show Practice

1:00 PM – 5: 00 PM

Honor Our Fallen Tribute Concert

The concert is free and open to the public

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Marines’ Memorial Club

Friday, Oct. 6th

The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green

Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Marina Green

1st Marine Division Band

Neighborhood Performance

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Mission Cultural Center

Parade of Ships

The annual SFFW Parade of Ships. The SFFD Fireboat “St. Francis” will be the first ship under the Golden Gate Bridge

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: The best place to watch the naval vessels sail into the Bay is along Crissy Field.

Blue Angels Air Show

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

Saturday, Oct. 7th

Ship Tours: All ships!

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338 – Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996

Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face

USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726 – United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter

Location: SF Pier 35, north berth

USS CHAMPION MCM 4 – Mine Countermeasures Ship

Location: SF Pier 35 SO

USS DEWEY DDG 105 – United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer

Location: SF Pier 35, south berth

USS ESSEX LHD 2 – United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

Location: SF Pier 30-32

AT&T K-9 Heroes: Bark at the Park

Demonstrations include dogs trained in urban search and rescue, detection and more. Learn why these K-9’s are heroes to so many!

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Duboce Park

The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green

Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Marina Green

Blue Angels Air Show

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

U.S. Navy Band

Neighborhood Performance

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Location: Noe Valley – 24th at Sanchez

1st Marine Division Band

Neighborhood Performance

12:00 – 12:30 PM

Location: West Portal Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 8th

Ship Tours: All ships!

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (See Sat. for locations)

HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338 – ONLY from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green

Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Marina Green

SF Fleet Week Crew BBQ “Buy a Burger for a Sailor” event

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Pier 30/32

Italian Heritage Parade

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: North Beach/Columbus Ave

Blue Angels Air Show

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

1st Marine Division Band

Neighborhood Performance

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Powell Street Cable Car turnaround

Monday, Oct. 9th

Ship Tours: All ships!

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (See Sat. for locations)

USS ESSEX LHD 2 – ONLY until 12:00 PM

High School Band Challenge

Select Bay Area high school bands take the stage, competing for prize money, to support their school music programs.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Golden Gate Park

Tuesday, Oct. 10th

All ships depart

San Francisco Fleet Week is the non-profit organization that organizes the annual salute to the Armed Forces during October.

Help Fleet Week continue to deliver San Francisco’s longest running, and proudest annual event by donating to The Buy a Burger for a Sailor campaign.