Stolen truck found underwater in Lake Sonoma

CLOVERDALE (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office pulled a stolen truck out of the water at Lake Sonoma on Sunday.

The truck was discovered over near the boat ramp.

It turns out the Dodge 1500 had been reported stolen last December in Cloverdale.

Park rangers were patrolling Yorty Creek on Saturday when they found the truck.

The truck was pulled out at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“One deputy donned his scuba gear and was able to swim down and attach a tow line to the submerged truck so the tow truck could winch it out of the lake,” deputies said in a press release.

Based on the condition, the sheriff’s office says the truck has likely been in the lake since about that time.

But since the water level has been so high, the truck wasn’t visible until now.

The creek is a small, narrow arm on the north side of the lake.

