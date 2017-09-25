The World According to Gary: Trump sparks Sunday of NFL protests

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a controversial collision of politics and pro sports.

It all started at a rally Friday night in Alabama, when President Trump exclaimed that players who protest the national anthem should be fired.

Then on Saturday, the President targeted Stephen Curry and the Warriors with a tweet “uninviting them from the White House.”

These two statements created a twitter-storm among pro-athletes, and prompted an NFL Sunday filled with anthem protests.

Many Raider players participated, and they had a national platform to do so: Sunday Night Football in Washington D.C.

It’s now Monday morning, and the back-and-forth between Trump and athletes doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s