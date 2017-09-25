SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a controversial collision of politics and pro sports.
It all started at a rally Friday night in Alabama, when President Trump exclaimed that players who protest the national anthem should be fired.
Then on Saturday, the President targeted Stephen Curry and the Warriors with a tweet “uninviting them from the White House.”
These two statements created a twitter-storm among pro-athletes, and prompted an NFL Sunday filled with anthem protests.
Many Raider players participated, and they had a national platform to do so: Sunday Night Football in Washington D.C.
It’s now Monday morning, and the back-and-forth between Trump and athletes doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
