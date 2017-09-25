Traffic Alert: Avoid WB San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO (KRON) — An earlier multi-car accident is causing major delays on the westbound side of the San Mateo Bridge Monday morning.
At 6:45 a.m. KRON4’s Robin Winston reported that crossing the bridge will take commuters 80 minutes.
By 7:15 a.m. she reported the delay had increased to over two hours.
This is due to a crash that involved six to seven cars at the high rise.
Initially only one lane was open to traffic.
At 7:00 a.m. it was reported that the crash was cleared, but there are heavy residual delays.
Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid the bridge and to take alternate routes.
No injuries have been reported.
No injuries have been reported.
Major #HotSpot over 2 hours to cross the Bay on WB 92 as traffic recovers from the earlier accident at the West End. pic.twitter.com/CbdXkWjbjS
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 25, 2017
