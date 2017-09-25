CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Southern California has surged to 1,500 acres, forced the shutdown of two lanes of a major freeway and spurred the evacuation of about 1,000 people.

The blaze was burning Monday evening in Corona, where two eastbound lanes of State Route 91 are closed and commuters were facing serious traffic backups.

Corona fire officials have called for evacuations of about 1,000 residents of some 300 homes. Authorities say the blaze is also burning into Chino Hills and Anaheim.

Intense flames could be seen burning at the edges of several neighborhoods, but there are no reports of any damaged homes yet.

A large plume of smoke could be seen over much of Orange County, including Angel Stadium in Anaheim, where the Angels were playing the Chicago White Sox.