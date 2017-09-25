VIDEO: Hollister youth baseball field set on fire

HOLLISTER (KRON/CNN) — A community of baseball players and their families are coming together after a group damaged their field.

The team had to cancel its fall season but hopes to get the field ready again by spring.

In Hollister, the stands are empty.

“These folks would normally be out here watching their kids play baseball,” San Benito Babe Ruth Baseball President Greg Lopez said.

Instead, they are cleaning up the mess left behind by vandals.

It was burned down and now sits in pieces in a dumpster.

“Our golf cart that we used to use is now just a pile of metal,” Lopez said.

There is thousands of dollars in damage and the field is red-tagged.

“It could take up to six months to get just that light pole and electrical fixed, which is scary because that puts us right back into the heart of our spring season,” Lopez said. “And I don’t want to have to cancel another season for these kids.”

Kids like Christian, known on the field as CP, just wants to play.

“I just love the feeling of playing baseball, getting out here and doing it with your friends,” San Benito Royals player Christian “C.P.” Puccinelli said. “I do have dreams to play for the Giants one day.”

He credits the field with teaching him how to get back up when life knocks you down.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES