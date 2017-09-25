VIDEO: LeBron James defends NFL protests, calls Trump ‘that guy’

(KRON) — NBA-All-Star LeBron James isn’t taking back calling President Donald Trump “a bum.”

Over the weekend, LeBron James called President Trump “a bum” in a tweet on Saturday after the President pulled back an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House.

During a news conference Monday, James expanded his criticism of the President.

He referred to Trump as “that guy” and said the president “doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country.”

James also defended the NFL Protests saying that he feels it’s not about disrespecting the flag or the military.

He even said he would sign Colin Kaepernick today if he could.

“I salute Colin Kaepernick for being as powerful as he was and being the one that he had to fall on his sword, unfortunately—and I hate that,” James said. “And I hope that some NFL owner—I wish I owned an NFL team right now. I’d sign him today.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES