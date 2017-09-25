OAKLAND (KRON) — While teams across the NFL took a stand against President Donald Trump’s remarks over the National Anthem protests, no franchise had a bigger stage to demonstrate on than the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

The two teams met in primetime on Sunday Night Football, just a few miles away from the White House.

As expected, both franchises joined in the protests.

Normally, Monday is a day where we’d be talking about the game and the Raiders’ blowout loss to the Redskins.

But, like many figures across the sports world have said, these are not normal times. Both franchises demonstrated gestures of solidarity Sunday night in Washington.

The Redskins stood across the sideline with arms locked.

The majority of Raiders players and coaches decided to remain seated during the anthem.

A few chose to stand including Derek Carr, Coach Jack Del Rio, and owner Mark Davis.

“We just wanted to make sure to show that we were together,” Carr said. “You know, whether you agree or disagree, from the outside looking in, for standing or sitting, whatever. The ultimate goal is just to show that for one brief second we all love one another even if one guy sits or one guy stands.”

The original plan was for the team to remain in the tunnel and not come out at all, but it was so close to kickoff that they would have missed the coin toss and risked getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

After a disappointing loss, Del Rio made it clear that the emotions from the protest had no bearing on the game–a stance he reinforced Monday afternoon.

What’s been intriguing through all of this is the change in opinion from Davis.

Last year, he had said that he was opposed to any type of protest, but according to reports, he’s had a change of heart and says that with everything happening, he can no longer ask the players to not say something.

