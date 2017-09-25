VIDEO: UC Berkeley prepares for rally against white supremacy

BERKELEY (KRON) — A rally against white supremacy is planned for Monday at U.C. Berkeley.

This comes after nearly a dozen people were arrested at protests when conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos showed up on campus yesterday.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was at Sproul Plaza on campus this morning.

She reports that barricades were left up from yesterday’s demonstrations.

Today’s rally is expected to take place on the West Crescent, which runs along Oxford Ave.

Yiannopoulos is not expected to be there today, or for any events for the rest of the week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES