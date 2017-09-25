SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Locking arms, kneeling, and protesting the president’s remarks.

The NFL put up a unified front during Sunday’s slate of games, with owners in many cases standing side-by-side with their players after President Donald Trump sparked anger among many by slamming those who protest the National Anthem.

And just one day after Sunday’s protests around the NFL, the president continues to fuel the conversation Monday on Twitter.

President Trump praised NASCAR owners who said they’d fire drivers who kneel during the National Anthem and also tweeting the hashtag #standforouranthem.

It seems the whole sports world is getting in on the conversation.

KRON4 Political Analyst and University of San Francisco Professor James Taylor joins KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Vicki Liviakis to discuss the issue.

