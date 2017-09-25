WATCH: Man arrested after “train surfing” in Australia

AUSTRALIA (KRON) — An investigation is under way in Australia after a bizarre incident involving a train over the weekend.
Video of the incident shows a man clinging to the outside of a moving train in Perth.
Transportation officials say the man got on the train Saturday afternoon before engaging in a little “train surfing”.
Police say the man was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation and will likely face trespassing charges.
