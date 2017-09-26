3 men rob downtown San Rafael restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Rafael police are looking for three men they say robbed a restaurant.

Authorities have released photos of the men taken from surveillance video.

Police say the restaurant is in downtown San Rafael.

No word on what the men took.

If you recognize any of them, you are asked to contact police at this link: srpd.org/forms/tips.php

