300 customers without power in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — About 300 customers are without power in Mountain View on Tuesday night, police said.

The power is out for customers along and near El Camino Real.

PG&E is on-scene and traffic is impacted, police said.

About 3,200 people were without power earlier.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

JUST IN: Roughly 3200 customers without power along/ near El Camino Real. PG&E on scene. Traffic🚦impacted 👇 pic.twitter.com/kcu1nSzExq — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) September 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES