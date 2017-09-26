CHP: Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A toll collector on the Bay Bridge has been hit by a car Tuesday morning, according to a report from CHP.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m.

CHP has not yet reported the injury status of the toll collector.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing, breaking news story, stay with KRON4 for updates.

