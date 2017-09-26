BERKELEY (KRON) — The conservative group Patriot Prayer is holding a rally at People’s Park in Berkeley on Tuesday.

Police say they are monitoring the demonstration and to use caution when walking near UC Berkeley’s South Campus.

“Crossroads and 2610 Channing Street are secure. No entry into the building is allowed,” police said.

About 200 protesters are at People’s Park. But at around 3:45 p.m., police said the marchers have cleared the streets and moved onto the sidewalks.

The roadways have reopened.

Counter-protesters have announced they will be at the rally too.

“UCPD will not tolerate acts of violence or the destruction of property, and will dutifully investigate, arrest, and prosecute anyone who commits crimes on our campus,” police said.

UC Berkeley has provided a link on how to protest safely: http://sa.berkeley.edu/protest-safely

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES