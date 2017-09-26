Conservative group Patriot Prayer holding rally at People’s Park near UC Berkeley

CORRECTS TO OMIT ANN COULTER- -In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, a group has put up flyers and a booth on Sproul Plaza calling for protesters to “Shut Down Milo Yiannopoulos,” at the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. Right-wing showman Milo Yiannopoulos is holding a “Free Speech Week” at the University of California, Berkeley with a planned lineup including conservative firebrands Steve Bannon. The university says it has no confirmation the headline acts will appear but is preparing strong security to head off any more violent protests at the liberal campus. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Gecker)

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — The conservative group Patriot Prayer is holding a rally at People’s Park in Berkeley on Tuesday.

Police say they are monitoring the demonstration and to use caution when walking near UC Berkeley’s South Campus.

“Crossroads and 2610 Channing Street are secure. No entry into the building is allowed,” police said.

About 200 protesters are at People’s Park. But at around 3:45 p.m., police said the marchers have cleared the streets and moved onto the sidewalks.

The roadways have reopened.

Counter-protesters have announced they will be at the rally too.

“UCPD will not tolerate acts of violence or the destruction of property, and will dutifully investigate, arrest, and prosecute anyone who commits crimes on our campus,” police said.

UC Berkeley has provided a link on how to protest safely: http://sa.berkeley.edu/protest-safely

