VIDEO: Crews battle house fire in east San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a house Tuesday morning in east San Jose.

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. on Chisin Street across the street from James Franklin Smith Elementary School, according to fire officials.

At one point, the home was full-engulfed by flames.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire by 10:40 a.m.

The students at the elementary school are being kept inside due to the smoke.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

