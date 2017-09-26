Grass fire burning in Oakland hills, threatening homes

OAKLAND (KRON) — Evacuations are underway in the Oakland due to a four-alarm grass burning in the hills Tuesday.
The fast-moving fire was first reported at around noon and is burning a steep hill below Campus Drive near Edwards and Mountain Boulevard.
The fire is threatening at least 30 homes and evacuations are underway on the north side of Interstate 580 and Edwards Avenue.
The following streets are being evacuated: Bayview, Skyview, and houses along Campus drive in the 13650 block. Additional streets include Bohansen Road, Ridgemont, and Viewcrest.
The Skyview Apartments are also being evacuated and flames can be seen from the complex.
The fire has burned about 20 acres so far, according to Cal Fire.
Multiple helicopters and fixed winged aircrafts are dousing the blaze with retardant.
KRON4’s Terisa Estacio says people are grabbing things like laptops and running out of the Skyview Apartments.
Campus Drive is closed in the area and fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. The Edwards Ave. exit from I-580 is also closed.
Firefighters said the blaze is burning at a rapid rate of spread on a steep hill.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the scene.
#BREAKING #OaklandHills fire burning now beside homes evacuated as helicopter/plane drop retardant 91 degrees here #oaklandfire @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0QOJUogBtP
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 26, 2017
View of #Oakland Hills Grass Fire From 580 Freeway @kron4news pic.twitter.com/kvT0OV9DOg
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) September 26, 2017
@kron4news @BreakingNews fire burning on oakland hills flames reaching high into sky. @skyviewhomes pic.twitter.com/peFMN0OJ6m
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) <a
Grass Fire – Edwards/Mtn Blvd. Approx 1 acre with rapid rate of spread on steep hill below Campus Drive. Second Alarm requested.
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 26, 2017
Campus Drive grass fire – approx 30 homes threatened. Evacuations underway with engines providing structure protection.
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 26, 2017
