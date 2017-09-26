SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The controversial billboard calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump has been removed.

Outfront Media, the company that owns the electronic billboard on the Bay Bridge, made the decision.

The spot was paid for by the California-based Courage Campaign.

Outfront Media has notified the organization that it has removed the billboard due to multiple complaints.

The spot was set to run through Sunday.

No word on if the Courage Campaign will get their money back.

Eddie Kurtz, the executive director of Courage Campaign said this in a statement:

“It is outrageous that Outfront Media has decided to censor the voice of the more than 1.4 million members of the Courage Campaign. “Trump has committed multiple impeachable offenses — from using the Presidency to enhance his own personal bank account via foreign interests, to openly admitting that he fired FBI Director James Comey in order to obstruct an investigation into his campaign. “By censoring political speech Outfront Media is doing Trump’s dirty work and attempting to silence dissenting voices. Their actions are both shameful and un-American. The topic of impeachment has been commonly discussed on television and editorial pages for months. “Clearly our campaign is having an impact. More than 100,000 people have signed our petition. This decision will not deter our efforts. There is both a legal and moral case for impeaching Trump — and Courage Campaign will continue will continue to push Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES