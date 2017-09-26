KRON4 Tweets: Oakland Hills grass fire

(KRON) 50 homes are threatened by a grass fire in the Oakland Hills off Interstate 580 at Edwards Avenue.

Multiple helicopters and fixed winged aircrafts dousing blaze on hillside above homes in #Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0DRJxAG0jq — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) September 26, 2017

BREAKING: Evacuations underway north of I-580 & Edwards Ave due to fire in #Oakland hills https://t.co/zxGcX9PGhG pic.twitter.com/cXWOHyXnYj — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 26, 2017

