KRON4 Tweets: Oakland Hills grass fire

(KRON) 50 homes are threatened by a grass fire in the Oakland Hills off Interstate 580 at Edwards Avenue.
Multiple helicopters and fixed winged aircrafts dousing blaze on hillside above homes in #Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0DRJxAG0jq
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) September 26, 2017
#BREAKING #OaklandHills fire burning now beside homes evacuated as helicopter/plane drop retardant 91 degrees here #oaklandfire @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0QOJUogBtP
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 26, 2017
@kron4news @BreakingNews fire burning on oakland hills flames reaching high into sky. @skyviewhomes pic.twitter.com/peFMN0OJ6m
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) September 26, 2017
View of #Oakland Hills Grass Fire From 580 Freeway @kron4news pic.twitter.com/kvT0OV9DOg
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) September 26, 2017
BREAKING: Evacuations underway north of I-580 & Edwards Ave due to fire in #Oakland hills https://t.co/zxGcX9PGhG pic.twitter.com/cXWOHyXnYj
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 26, 2017
