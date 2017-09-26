KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Erik Mortensen

FREMONT (KRON) — KRON4 is honored to name Erik Mortensen of Vallejo Mill Elementary School as our Teacher of the Week.

Mr. Mortensen teacher 5th grade at the elementary school located in Fremont.

He was nominated by a parent who says he went above and beyond to encourage her daughter to succeed.

Mr. Mortensen has been a teacher for 5 years and his fans call him an “amazing teacher” who really cares and helps his students.

His principal told us that he’s a teacher who makes positive connections and makes learning fun.

