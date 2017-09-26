Nearly 8,000 customers without power in Berkeley

By Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to PG&E.

The power went out at around 7:30 p.m. and is expected to be restored at around 10:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. A total of 7,759 customers are without power.

In Mountain View, 3,200 customers are without power.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

