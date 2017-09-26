Nearly 8,000 customers without power in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to PG&E.
The power went out at around 7:30 p.m. and is expected to be restored at around 10:45 p.m.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time. A total of 7,759 customers are without power.
In Mountain View, 3,200 customers are without power.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FIRE THREATENS HOMES, CAUSES EVACUATIONS IN OAKLAND HILLS
- POLICE: 5-YEAR-OLD ABDUCTED FROM SACRAMENTO-AREA SCHOOL
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE OFFICER STABBED AT SFO TERMINAL
- MOM ARRESTED IN PETALUMA CRASH THAT KILLED 2 DAUGHTERS
- PREGNANT WOMAN HURT IN CRASH THAT INJURED 8 AT IN-N-OUT
- VIDEO: BABY LEFT ON SIDE OF FREEWAY IN CAR SEAT WITH CASH
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS