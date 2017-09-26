Officials: AC Transit bus hits 13-year-old bicyclist in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — An AC Transit bus struck a 13-year-old bicyclist Tuesday morning in Berkeley, according to a Berkeley city official.

The incident was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Dwight Way and California Street, officials said.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The intersection remains closed while the city investigates.

Officials do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

Several witnesses stayed at the scene to give statements about they saw.

The AC Transit bus driver is cooperating the investigation.

