People Behaving Badly: The free ride on BART is over

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s an uphill battle for BART police trying to stem the tide of fare evaders.
Even though they may catch one, many more are waiting in the wings to abuse the system.
Stanley Roberts looks at what goes on even while the police are there.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FIRE THREATENS HOMES, CAUSES EVACUATIONS IN OAKLAND HILLS
- POLICE: 5-YEAR-OLD ABDUCTED FROM SACRAMENTO-AREA SCHOOL
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE OFFICER STABBED AT SFO TERMINAL
- MOM ARRESTED IN PETALUMA CRASH THAT KILLED 2 DAUGHTERS
- PREGNANT WOMAN HURT IN CRASH THAT INJURED 8 AT IN-N-OUT
- VIDEO: BABY LEFT ON SIDE OF FREEWAY IN CAR SEAT WITH CASH
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS