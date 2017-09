ROSEVILLE (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was abducted from a Roseville school by his non-custodial mother and her boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police are looking for Jose Lopez, who was taken from John Adams Academy.

The suspects are his mother, Natasha Lopez, and her boyfriend, Travis James Trujillo.

They were driving a black 2003 BMW four-door sedan with a California personalized license plate, TJT.

If you see them, you’re asked to call police at (916)-774-5080.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES