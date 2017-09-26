Police: Robbers use pepper spray to steal cat from San Bruno apartment

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for stealing a cat from a San Bruno apartment last Saturday, San Bruno Police Department said Monday.

Around 7:22 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of National Ave. to reports of a robbery.

Officers found that 26-year-olds Oleksandr Mirza and Ching Yen of San Francisco had allegedly “entered an apartment and forcefully stole a pet cat from the victim.”

Police say that one of them pepper sprayed the victim during the robbery.

San Francisco Police Department assisted in finding and arresting the two suspects.

Mirza and Ching were both booked into San Mateo County Jail for charges related to robbery, burglary, unlawful use of tear gas, and conspiracy.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Information can be left anonymously.

