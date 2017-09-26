MILL VALLEY (KRON) — A pregnant woman was hurt after a multi-car accident in a Mill Valley In-N-Out parking lot on Tuesday.

A person was driving northbound on Highway 101 when they lost control (believed to be due to a medical emergency), the California Highway Patrol said.

The person collided with five or six other vehicles. Six-to-eight people were transported to the hospital, including a pregnant woman.

Two of those injured are in critical condition, according to Marin Fire.

There is no word on the condition of the pregnant woman.

